Hyundai's May sales fall 7.7 pct on weak overseas demand
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's largest carmaker, said Monday its sales fell 7.7 percent last month from a year earlier on weak overseas sales.
Hyundai sold 357,515 vehicles in May, down from 387,506 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 9.5 percent to 67,756 units last month from 61,896 a year ago, while overseas sales fell 11 percent to 289,759 from 325,610 over the cited period, the statement said.
Robust demand for the all-new Santa Fe and Palisade SUVs helped boost domestic sales last month, but weak demand from China and emerging markets weighed on the monthly results, it said.
To revive overseas sales, the maker of the Sonata sedan and Elantra compact plans to launch the flagship Palisade SUV in the United States this summer.
In the January-May period, sales declined 4.4 percent to 1,747,845 autos from 1,828,678 in the year-ago period, the statement said.
