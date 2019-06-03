Kia's May sales fall 3.4 pct on slump at home, abroad
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Monday its sales fell 3.4 percent last month as demand remained weak in both the domestic and overseas markets.
Kia sold 239,059 vehicles in May, down from 247,558 units a year ago, due to a lack of competitive new models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 8.6 percent on-year to 43,000 units last month from 47,046. Overseas sales were down 2.2 percent to 196,059 from 200,512 during the same period, it said.
To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and an entry-level SUV, under the project name SP2, in the United States and other markets this year.
In the January-May period, sales fell 1.6 percent to 1,116,898 autos from 1,134,552 over the cited period, the statement said.
