KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 7,320 UP 130
JW HOLDINGS 6,080 0
SK Innovation 164,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 25,700 UP 1,000
KBFinancialGroup 44,550 UP 750
Hansae 22,100 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 55,800 UP 500
Youngone Corp 39,150 UP 550
KOLON IND 41,600 UP 850
HanmiPharm 409,500 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,040 UP 140
emart 147,000 UP 3,000
SYC 52,700 UP 800
SamsungHvyInd 7,800 DN 50
IlyangPharm 25,100 DN 200
HtlShilla 94,800 UP 200
Hanmi Science 68,700 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 96,900 UP 1,700
DaeduckElec 12,100 UP 550
Hanssem 83,000 UP 1,700
HHI 115,500 DN 2,000
Hanwha Chem 21,150 UP 500
OCI 92,700 UP 2,400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,650 UP 200
MERITZ SECU 4,785 UP 85
KorZinc 451,500 UP 14,500
DOOSAN 92,500 DN 1,300
DaelimInd 108,000 UP 4,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16700 UP550
KiaMtr 39,500 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 159,000 DN 500
Donga Socio Holdings 96,400 DN 500
SK hynix 66,600 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 758,000 UP 54,000
HITEJINRO 20,350 UP 350
BGF Retail 185,500 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 56,300 DN 600
HDC-OP 42,800 DN 50
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,200 DN 150
WooriFinancialGroup 14,000 UP 100
(END)
