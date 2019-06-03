S. Korean Bond Yields on June 3, 2019
All Headlines 16:45 June 03, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.619 1.626 -0.7
3-year TB 1.575 1.587 -1.2
10-year TB 1.691 1.682 +0.9
2-year MSB 1.600 1.603 -0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.074 2.075 -0.1
91-day CD 1.840 1.840 --
(END)
