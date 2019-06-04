N.K. leader's sister reemerges in public after 53-day absence
All Headlines 06:38 June 04, 2019
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The powerful younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a gymnastics event with her brother, state media said Tuesday, announcing her first public appearance in 53 days.
Kim Yo-jong accompanied the leader to a mass gymnastics and art performance in Pyongyang on Monday, the Korean Central News Agency said.
The last time she appeared in public was during the North's Supreme People's Assembly meeting in April.
