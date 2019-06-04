S. Korea identifies one of Hungary boat sinking victims
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday that a body found on the left bank of the Danube River was one of 19 South Koreans missing in last week's Hungary boat sinking.
The ministry said the body discovered about 132 kilometers away from the site of the boat sinking was a South Korean man in his 60s, without elaborating on further details.
Hungarian police earlier said the body was found 102 kilometers away from the site.
A tourist boat carrying 33 Koreans and two Hungarian crew members capsized and sank in Danube River after being hit by a larger cruise ship last Wednesday.
The collision now has left eight Koreans killed and 20 people missing, 18 of whom are Koreans. Seven were rescued.
On Monday, South Korean and Hungarian divers went underwater in the Danube River to determine if they can start searching for the missing victims of the deadly boat sinking.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
-
1
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge
-
3
N Korean leader views art performance with Kim Yong-chol
-
4
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
5
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official