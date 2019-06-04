Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Seoul launches pre-dawn bus service for workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Combined forces command to move to Pyeongtaek (Kookmin Daily)
-- Tower crane workers go on strike, crippling many construction sites (Donga llbo)
-- Many criminals pretend to have mental disorders to get sentence relief (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't reveals electricity bill revision proposal (Segye Times)
-- Tower crane workers go on strike (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean general to lead combined forces command (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Korean divers body presumed to be South Korean victim from Danube River (Hankyoreh)
-- Combined forces command moves to Pyeongtaek (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Too many regulations choke companies doing business in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Bills for outside auditing sharply surge under new regulation (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Progress made on operational control transfer (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington agree on S. Korean general to lead joint command (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korean general to lead combined forces command (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
-
1
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge
-
3
N Korean leader views art performance with Kim Yong-chol
-
4
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
5
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official