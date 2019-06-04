Korean-language dailies

-- Seoul launches pre-dawn bus service for workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Combined forces command to move to Pyeongtaek (Kookmin Daily)

-- Tower crane workers go on strike, crippling many construction sites (Donga llbo)

-- Many criminals pretend to have mental disorders to get sentence relief (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't reveals electricity bill revision proposal (Segye Times)

-- Tower crane workers go on strike (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korean general to lead combined forces command (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Korean divers body presumed to be South Korean victim from Danube River (Hankyoreh)

-- Combined forces command moves to Pyeongtaek (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Too many regulations choke companies doing business in S. Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Bills for outside auditing sharply surge under new regulation (Korea Economic Daily)

