Korean economy shrinks revised 0.4 pct in Q1: BOK
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's economy shrank at a faster rate in the first quarter than earlier expected, the central bank said Tuesday, due to sluggish investment and exports that are expected to further deteriorate on escalating trade tension between the U.S. and China.
The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) backtracked 0.4 percent in the first quarter of the year from three months earlier, the Bank of Korea said.
The latest revision is lower than the central bank's earlier estimate of a 0.3 percent contraction made in April.
From the same period last year, Asia's fourth-largest economy expanded 1.7 percent, also lower than the 1.8 percent earlier estimated.
The on-quarter contraction was largely attributed to a dip in manufacturing output, which plunged 3.3 percent on decreases in production of computers, electronics and optical equipment, the bank said.
Exports also dipped 3.2 percent on-quarter in the January-March period, and business spending also plummeted 9.1 percent over the cited period, according to the BOK.
South Korea's exports have been falling for six consecutive months as of May, with its shipments to China, the world's single largest importer of South Korean goods, dipping for seven consecutive months.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
-
1
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge
-
3
N Korean leader views art performance with Kim Yong-chol
-
4
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
5
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official