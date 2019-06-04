Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Consumer price growth stays below 1 pct for 5th month

All Headlines 08:00 June 04, 2019

SEJONG, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer prices moved up 0.7 percent in May from a year earlier, staying below the 1 percent threshold for the fifth consecutive month, government data showed Tuesday, backing the calls for a rate cut in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

From a month earlier, the consumer price index rose 0.2 percent, Statistics Korea said.

