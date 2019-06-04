Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. Women's Open champion Lee Jeong-eun soars to No. 5 in women's golf rankings

All Headlines 08:02 June 04, 2019

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Fresh off her U.S. Women's Open victory, Lee Jeong-eun has soared to No. 5 in the latest women's world golf rankings.

The South Korean rookie sensation jumped 12 spots to reach her highest position in the world rankings announced Monday (U.S. time). Lee rallied from a two-shot deficit through 54 holes to take the U.S. Women's Open at six-under 278 at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday.

Lee is one of five South Koreans inside the top 10.

Ko Jin-young stayed at No. 1 for the 10th consecutive week, and former No. 1 Park Sung-hyun stayed put at No. 3.

Ryu So-yeon, one of three runners-up behind Lee at the U.S. Women's Open, rose four spots to No. 8. Park In-bee slipped three notches to No. 10.

In this Getty Images photo, Lee Jeong-eun of South Korea holds the championship trophy after winning the U.S. Women's Open at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 2, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#LPGA Tour #golf
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!