Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 June 04, 2019

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/18 Cloudy 10

Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 10

Suwon 30/16 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 31/17 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 30/16 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 31/21 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 0

Gwangju 31/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/19 Sunny 20

Daegu 34/19 Sunny 0

Busan 26/19 Sunny 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!