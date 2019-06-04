Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 June 04, 2019
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/18 Cloudy 10
Incheon 25/17 Cloudy 10
Suwon 30/16 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 31/17 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 30/16 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 31/21 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 0
Gwangju 31/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/19 Sunny 20
Daegu 34/19 Sunny 0
Busan 26/19 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
-
1
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
2
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
3
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official
-
4
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge