Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 4

All Headlines 09:12 June 04, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on search efforts in Hungary boat sinking

-- N.K. leader's sister appears in public for 1st time in 53 days

-- S. Korea's U20 World Cup match against Japan

-- (News Focus) Can 'Parasite' be nominated for Academy Award for Best International Feature Film?

Economy & Finance

-- Revised estimate on Q1 economic growth

-- May consumer prices
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!