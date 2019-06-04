Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, June 4
General
-- Follow-up on search efforts in Hungary boat sinking
-- N.K. leader's sister appears in public for 1st time in 53 days
-- S. Korea's U20 World Cup match against Japan
-- (News Focus) Can 'Parasite' be nominated for Academy Award for Best International Feature Film?
Economy & Finance
-- Revised estimate on Q1 economic growth
-- May consumer prices
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
1
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
2
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
3
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official
4
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge