LG Chem opens bio R&D center in Boston

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's top chemicals firm, said Tuesday it has launched its biomedical research and development (R&D) center in the United States as the company eyes to make inroads into the pharmaceutical industry.

The LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center in Boston will benefit the city's well-established infrastructure for the biomedical industry. More than 2,000 pharmaceutical or bio companies run their businesses in the bio cluster in the U.S. east coast city, according to LG Chem.

With the new center, LG Chem said it will speed up its development for new drugs. The company said four of its new drug projects are currently in clinical trial level, but it aims to expand that number to 15 by 2025.

In this photo provided by LG Chem Ltd. on June 4, 2019, officials from LG Chem, its business partner Cue Biopharma Inc., pose for a photo at an opening ceremony for the LG Chem Life Sciences Innovation Center in Boston. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

