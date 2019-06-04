Samsung unveils stylish, customizable refrigerators
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Tuesday introduced its new refrigerator lineup suitable for different lifestyles and kitchen spaces to satisfy various consumer needs.
Samsung launched eight types of BESPOKE refrigerators with different door designs and colors, which can easily be put together according to personal taste.
Unlike standard products, consumers can pick a four-door refrigerator, a two-door model or put together several one-door units to decorate their kitchens.
Samsung said the refrigerators are 1.8 meters high and less than 70 cm deep to better fit a standard Korean kitchen without a bulging side.
"The latest industry trend is moving toward more personalized tastes and experiences, especially among millennial generation," Kim Hyun-suk, head of the consumer electronics at Samsung, said in a press briefing. "Samsung will play a role of prism to reflect different lifestyles of consumers."
The millennial generation refers to young consumers born between 1980 and 1994, and considered an important shopper segment in the retail industry.
The product price ranges from 1 million won (US$847.7) to 4.84 million won in the domestic market, the firm said.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
-
1
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
4
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge