The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:03 June 04, 2019
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.75 1.75
2-M 1.76 1.76
3-M 1.76 1.76
6-M 1.77 1.77
12-M 1.77 1.77
