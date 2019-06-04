30 conglomerates under tight scrutiny due to heavy debts
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Tuesday it has placed 30 highly-indebted conglomerates under closer watch for debt reductions in order to prevent defaults.
According to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), the conglomerates that owe more than 1.57 trillion won (US$1.32 billion) to local banks have been designated heavy corporate debtors this year. This compares with 31 such business groups last year.
Hankook Tire, Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction and shipping firm Sinokor were removed from the list as they sold off affiliates and paid off debts amid restructuring.
Dongwon Group and top shipping firm Hyundai Merchant Marine Co. were included on the list for the first time, the FSS said.
The outstanding amount of the 30 business groups' combined loans totaled 237.7 trillion won as of the end of 2018, the FSS said.
"Their main creditor banks plan to evaluate the financial stability of the selected 30 groups within the first half of 2019," the FSS said in a statement. "According to the evaluation results, the banks will sign a restructuring and turnaround agreement with financially vulnerable groups."
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
-
1
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
4
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge