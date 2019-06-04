Hyundai, Kia's May sales up 1.4 pct in U.S.
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia Motors Corp. said Tuesday their sales in the United States rose 1.4 percent last month, helped by robust sales of their SUV models.
Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 126,183 vehicles in the U.S. in May, up from 124,442 units sold a year ago, the companies said in separate statements.
Hyundai's sales climbed 2 percent on-year to 66,121 units last month, spurred by strong demand for the Santa Fe, Tucson, and Kona sport-utility vehicles, the company said in a statement.
"Hyundai's expanding SUV lineup is clearly resonating with customers and with Palisade sales starting this month, our SUV mix is becoming more in line with the industry and represents a big opportunity for Hyundai sales throughout the rest of this year," Director John Cook in charge of sales operations at Hyundai Motor America, said in the statement.
Kia's sales jumped 4.7 percent on-year to 60,062 autos last month, also backed by the flagship Telluride and Sportage SUV and Soul boxcar, the company said in a statement.
The Telluride is produced at Kia's U.S. plant and sold only in North American markets.
May sales were led by the Soul with 10,713 units. In addition, sales of the all-new Telluride climbed for the third straight month to a new high of 6,273 units, Kia said.
In the January-May period, Hyundai and Kia, which together form the world's fifth-biggest carmaker by sales, sold a total of 517,169 autos in the U.S., up 3.1 percent from 501,522 in the year-ago period, the data showed.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
-
1
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
4
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge