Schizophrenic man causes traffic accident, killing three

All Headlines 11:03 June 04, 2019

GONGJU, South Korea, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Three people were killed in a traffic accident caused by a mentally-ill man who drove in the wrong direction on an expressway on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on the Dangjin-Daejeon Expressway located south of Seoul at 7:34 a.m., when the 40-year-old light truck driver, surnamed Park, drove in the wrong direction and collided with a sedan.

Park and his three-year-old son and the 29-year-old driver of the sedan, surnamed Choi, were immediately rushed to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Park's wife reported his absence to the police at 7:26 a.m, right after she noticed her husband and son were missing.

"My husband has schizophrenia, and is dangerous as he hasn't been taking his medication recently," she was quoted as saying.

This CCTV image shows the scene of a traffic accident on the Dangjin-Daejeon Expressway on June 4, 2019. (Yonhap)


