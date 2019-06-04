S. Korea, New Zealand sign MOU on defense industry cooperation
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and New Zealand have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at boosting bilateral cooperation in military logistics and other defense industry affairs, Seoul's arms procurement agency said Tuesday.
Under the agreement, the two sides vowed to proactively explore fields in their defense industries for joint development, such as the co-production of military supplies and information sharing, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).
The two sides exchanged the document signed by DAPA chief Wang Jung-hong and Helene Quilter, New Zealand's Secretary of Defence, a day earlier.
"This agreement is expected to serve as a foundation to further strengthen the bilateral ties in defense industry cooperation," Wang said.
The two countries have maintained close ties in the fields, according to the DAPA. In April, South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. launched New Zealand's future fleet tanker/replenishment vessel, which was ordered for US$323 million three years ago under its navy's procurement project. The ship, named Aotearoa, is expected to be delivered and commissioned in 2020, according to officials.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
-
1
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
4
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge