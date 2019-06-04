(News Focus) 'Parasite' tipped for Oscar nomination

"No Korean film has been nominated for the international Oscar before, but 'Parasite' is so strong it could even blow past that category to factor into directing and screenplay races, if upstart distributor Neon plays its cards right," the U.S. daily said in its recent report. "An urgent story of class struggle told in the most sensationally entertaining way, 'Parasite' is Bong at his best, and the academy must take note."

