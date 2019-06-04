Red Velvet to drop new album this month
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Girl group Red Velvet will release a new album, "The ReVe Festival' Day 1," this month, the quintet's first record release in 2019, its management agency said Tuesday.
The new album will hit the music scene on June 19, opening up a whirlwind of activities by Red Velvet this summer, according to SM Entertainment.
"ReVe" in the album's title refers to the group's initials and the French for dream, according to the agency.
The release comes after the band had an unusually successful in 2018, with the sensational hit singles "Bad Boy," "Power Up" and "RBB."
Presales for "The ReVe Festival' Day 1" will begin on Tuesday on online and offline music stores, SM said.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(LEAD) Foreign ministry to seek criminal probe on diplomat accused of leaking Moon-Trump talks
-
5
Number of foreign residents in S. Korea up 8.6 pct last year
-
1
(3rd LD) Allies to name separate Korean general to lead future command, relocate CFC to Pyeongtaek
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
(3rd LD) Top aide to N.K. leader appears in public despite rumors of purge
-
4
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge