Nat'l football team striker embraces competition for starting job

On paper, this seems to be a battle that Hwang can't lose. Whereas Hwang has been a mainstay during Bento's regime -- five of his six international goals have come in 14 matches under the coach -- Lee is trying to make his first international appearance since November 2017. Hwang plies his trade with Gamba Osaka in the top Japanese circuit J1 League, and Lee plays for the second-tier domestic club Busan IPark.