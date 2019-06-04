Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon picks new secretary for unification policy

All Headlines 15:11 June 04, 2019

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed a senior official at the inter-Korean joint liaison office as his new secretary for unification policy.

Kim Chang-su, South Korea's deputy chief of the liaison office, earlier served on the secretariat of Cheong Wa Dae's National Security Council and the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation.

He is replacing Suh Ho, who became vice unification minister in May.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!