GS E&C 40,950 UP 450

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 228,500 UP 3,500

KPIC 137,000 0

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,510 UP 10

SKC 30,800 UP 300

AK Holdings 47,750 UP 1,400

LOTTE 42,700 DN 100

NHIS 13,900 0

GS Retail 35,100 UP 750

Ottogi 711,000 DN 1,000

IlyangPharm 25,050 DN 50

SK Discovery 24,550 UP 250

LS 47,500 DN 50

GC Corp 119,000 DN 6,000

HyundaiEng&Const 52,000 UP 500

SamsungF&MIns 277,500 DN 1,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,900 DN 50

Kogas 41,300 UP 50

Hanwha 26,150 DN 50

DB HiTek 14,850 0

CJ 100,000 DN 1,500

JWPHARMA 31,750 UP 550

LGInt 16,250 UP 300

DongkukStlMill 6,390 UP 10

SKNetworks 4,930 UP 210

SBC 17,000 DN 300

ORION Holdings 16,100 DN 150

Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 DN 350

TONGYANG 1,685 DN 15

Daesang 25,750 UP 650

HITEJINRO 20,550 UP 200

Yuhan 248,000 DN 2,000

SLCORP 22,300 DN 350

CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 UP 500

DOOSAN 92,900 UP 400

DaelimInd 113,000 UP 5,000

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16650 DN50

KiaMtr 40,550 UP 1,050

Donga Socio Holdings 96,300 DN 100

SK hynix 65,100 DN 1,500

(MORE)