KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS E&C 40,950 UP 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 228,500 UP 3,500
KPIC 137,000 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,510 UP 10
SKC 30,800 UP 300
AK Holdings 47,750 UP 1,400
LOTTE 42,700 DN 100
NHIS 13,900 0
GS Retail 35,100 UP 750
Ottogi 711,000 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 25,050 DN 50
SK Discovery 24,550 UP 250
LS 47,500 DN 50
GC Corp 119,000 DN 6,000
HyundaiEng&Const 52,000 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 277,500 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,900 DN 50
Kogas 41,300 UP 50
Hanwha 26,150 DN 50
DB HiTek 14,850 0
CJ 100,000 DN 1,500
JWPHARMA 31,750 UP 550
LGInt 16,250 UP 300
DongkukStlMill 6,390 UP 10
SKNetworks 4,930 UP 210
SBC 17,000 DN 300
ORION Holdings 16,100 DN 150
Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 DN 350
TONGYANG 1,685 DN 15
Daesang 25,750 UP 650
HITEJINRO 20,550 UP 200
Yuhan 248,000 DN 2,000
SLCORP 22,300 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 159,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 92,900 UP 400
DaelimInd 113,000 UP 5,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16650 DN50
KiaMtr 40,550 UP 1,050
Donga Socio Holdings 96,300 DN 100
SK hynix 65,100 DN 1,500
