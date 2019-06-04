KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 743,000 DN 15,000
TaekwangInd 1,310,000 DN 5,000
HANILHOLDINGS 51,500 UP 300
DB INSURANCE 63,700 UP 400
SsangyongCement 6,110 UP 70
KAL 31,950 UP 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,460 UP 30
LG Corp. 73,700 DN 1,100
SsangyongMtr 4,095 UP 15
BoryungPharm 11,700 DN 50
L&L 14,950 DN 350
NamyangDairy 558,000 DN 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 49,250 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,900 DN 250
Shinsegae 294,500 DN 6,000
Nongshim 242,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 42,750 UP 500
Hyosung 75,000 UP 600
Binggrae 73,500 UP 700
GCH Corp 21,150 DN 350
LotteChilsung 167,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 139,000 UP 500
AmoreG 63,200 DN 1,600
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,350 UP 50
POSCO 240,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 99,500 UP 1,300
SAMSUNG SDS 210,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,200 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,750 UP 35
SamsungElec 43,450 DN 350
DaeduckElec 12,350 UP 250
MERITZ SECU 4,835 UP 50
HtlShilla 90,700 DN 4,100
Hanmi Science 68,200 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 97,300 UP 400
Hanssem 83,300 UP 300
HHI 118,500 UP 3,000
Hanwha Chem 21,700 UP 550
OCI 93,100 UP 400
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,950 DN 700
