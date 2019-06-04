Youngpoong 743,000 DN 15,000

TaekwangInd 1,310,000 DN 5,000

HANILHOLDINGS 51,500 UP 300

DB INSURANCE 63,700 UP 400

SsangyongCement 6,110 UP 70

KAL 31,950 UP 250

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,460 UP 30

LG Corp. 73,700 DN 1,100

SsangyongMtr 4,095 UP 15

BoryungPharm 11,700 DN 50

L&L 14,950 DN 350

NamyangDairy 558,000 DN 5,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 49,250 0

HYUNDAI STEEL 40,900 DN 250

Shinsegae 294,500 DN 6,000

Nongshim 242,500 UP 1,500

SGBC 42,750 UP 500

Hyosung 75,000 UP 600

Binggrae 73,500 UP 700

GCH Corp 21,150 DN 350

LotteChilsung 167,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiMtr 139,000 UP 500

AmoreG 63,200 DN 1,600

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,350 UP 50

POSCO 240,500 DN 1,000

SPC SAMLIP 99,500 UP 1,300

SAMSUNG SDS 210,000 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 33,200 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,750 UP 35

SamsungElec 43,450 DN 350

DaeduckElec 12,350 UP 250

MERITZ SECU 4,835 UP 50

HtlShilla 90,700 DN 4,100

Hanmi Science 68,200 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 97,300 UP 400

Hanssem 83,300 UP 300

HHI 118,500 UP 3,000

Hanwha Chem 21,700 UP 550

OCI 93,100 UP 400

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 47,950 DN 700

(MORE)