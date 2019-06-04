KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KorElecTerm 63,700 DN 800
NamhaeChem 9,790 UP 80
DONGSUH 18,400 DN 150
BGF 7,120 DN 90
SamsungEng 15,650 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 92,600 DN 200
PanOcean 4,400 UP 5
SAMSUNG CARD 37,200 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 26,950 UP 400
KT 28,200 UP 600
LG Uplus 14,350 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 82,800 DN 200
KT&G 99,700 DN 800
Muhak 10,800 DN 100
DHICO 6,400 UP 190
SBS 20,350 UP 250
LG Display 17,000 UP 100
Kangwonland 31,950 UP 150
NAVER 111,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 119,500 DN 3,000
NCsoft 457,000 DN 8,000
FARMSCO 6,730 DN 110
DSME 30,250 UP 100
DSINFRA 6,530 UP 70
DWEC 4,860 UP 35
Donga ST 99,200 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,150 0
CJ CheilJedang 282,000 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 279,500 DN 3,000
KEPCO KPS 32,000 UP 800
LGH&H 1,304,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 337,500 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 21,300 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,500 0
HALLA HOLDINGS 39,900 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,250 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 78,600 DN 2,400
Celltrion 195,500 UP 2,500
Huchems 21,400 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 DN 1,000
