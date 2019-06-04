KorElecTerm 63,700 DN 800

NamhaeChem 9,790 UP 80

DONGSUH 18,400 DN 150

BGF 7,120 DN 90

SamsungEng 15,650 UP 600

SAMSUNG C&T 92,600 DN 200

PanOcean 4,400 UP 5

SAMSUNG CARD 37,200 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 26,950 UP 400

KT 28,200 UP 600

LG Uplus 14,350 UP 350

SAMSUNG LIFE 82,800 DN 200

KT&G 99,700 DN 800

Muhak 10,800 DN 100

DHICO 6,400 UP 190

SBS 20,350 UP 250

LG Display 17,000 UP 100

Kangwonland 31,950 UP 150

NAVER 111,000 DN 4,000

Kakao 119,500 DN 3,000

NCsoft 457,000 DN 8,000

FARMSCO 6,730 DN 110

DSME 30,250 UP 100

DSINFRA 6,530 UP 70

DWEC 4,860 UP 35

Donga ST 99,200 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,150 0

CJ CheilJedang 282,000 UP 2,000

DongwonF&B 279,500 DN 3,000

KEPCO KPS 32,000 UP 800

LGH&H 1,304,000 UP 7,000

LGCHEM 337,500 UP 500

KEPCO E&C 21,300 UP 200

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,500 0

HALLA HOLDINGS 39,900 UP 50

HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,250 UP 100

LGELECTRONICS 78,600 DN 2,400

Celltrion 195,500 UP 2,500

Huchems 21,400 UP 450

DAEWOONG PHARM 154,000 DN 1,000

(MORE)