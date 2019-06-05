Insurers' lending edges up in Q1
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Loans extended by South Korean insurance companies inched up in the first quarter, and the loan default rate also rose slightly, data showed Wednesday.
Insurers' outstanding loans totaled 224.7 trillion won (US$189 billion) as of the end of March, up 1.2 trillion won, or 0.5 percent, from the prior quarter, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their loans to households fell 0.6 percent on-quarter to 121 trillion won, mostly from loans backed by insurance premiums.
Lending to companies went up 1.9 percent on-quarter to 103.1 trillion won in the first quarter.
The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or unpaid interest for at least a month, came to 0.3 percent as of end-March, up 0.01 percentage point from three months ago.
The figure for household loans added 0.03 percentage point to 0.61 percent, while that for corporate lending remained unchanged at 0.12 percent.
Insurers' nonperforming loans totaled 581.2 billion won in the first quarter, down 5.3 percent from three months earlier.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon slams opposition party for defending lawmaker accused of diplomatic leak
-
5
Samsung's auto chip to power Audi's upgraded infotainment system
-
1
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(4th LD) NK leader's younger sister reemerges after 52-day absence
-
3
Pompeo says N.K. launches 'probably' violated U.N. resolutions
-
4
(LEAD) Body identified as S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking, death toll rises to 8
-
5
(LEAD) NK leader's younger sister reemerges after 52-day absence