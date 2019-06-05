Korean-language dailies

-- Probe into former vice minister ignores prosecution's past wrongdoings (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Former vice minister dismissed from sex crime charges third time (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't passes buck to universities with law on part-time instructors (Donga llbo)

-- Low growth, low inflation, low rates, economic recession becomes everyday life (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to give unemployment benefits to low-income jobseekers with taxpayers' money (Segye Times)

-- Gov't finally declares nuclear plants phaseout in long-term energy plan (Chosun Ilbo)

-- China puts restriction on people's U.S. trips in trade war retaliation (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Probe into ex-vice minister poorly executed again (Hankyoreh)

-- Tower crane workers' strike highlights conflict caused by tech innovation (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tower crane workers' strike feared to badly affect subcontractors (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Elite researchers leave key state institutes (Korea Economic Daily)

