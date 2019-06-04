Chief BTS producer Bang Si-hyuk Korean most associated with word 'creator': poll
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- Bang Si-hyuk, the chief of BTS' music label Big Hit Entertainment, is the South Korean most frequently brought to mind by the word "creator," a local poll showed Tuesday.
The poll on the image of Korea by the Corea Image Communication Institute was conducted for two months till late May on 341 Korean opinion leaders and 265 foreigners who had experiences of Korean culture.
Nearly 56 percent of the poll's Korean respondents named Bang as the first Korean brought to mind when they heard the keyword "creator," while 40 percent of the foreign respondents referred to Bang.
The second-most frequently named Korean in the same question was Paik Nam-june, who founded the art form of video art, followed by the creators of the ubiquitous Korean mobile messenger Kakao Talk, the poll showed.
Asked about which Korean they wanted to meet the most, 65.3 percent of the foreigners named BTS, while 48.1 percent of the Koreans came up with the same band.
Son Heung-min, the Korean Premier League football player, was the second-most frequently selected person among both the Korean and foreign respondents.
Both groups also converged to name Korean food as the most competitive source of Korean content development, followed by K-pop.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon slams opposition party for defending lawmaker accused of diplomatic leak
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. says N. Korea's WMD program violates U.N. resolutions
-
1
(4th LD) Body believed to be S. Korean victim of Hungary boat sinking found: official
-
2
(LEAD) Moon, Pentagon chief discuss alliance, N. Korea sanctions
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader watches art performance with Kim Yong-chol amid rumor of purge
-
4
Pompeo says N.K. launches 'probably' violated U.N. resolutions
-
5
(4th LD) NK leader's younger sister reemerges after 52-day absence