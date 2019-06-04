FM meets with new GCF chief
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with the new head of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) in Seoul on Tuesday, the foreign ministry said.
In April, Yannick Glemarec took office as the new executive director of the GFC, the South Korea-based U.N. climate fund aimed at channeling money from industrialized nations to developing countries to help them tackle global warming.
Kang cited the importance of the GCF's role in implementing the Paris climate accord and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the ministry said.
In response, Glemarec requested that South Korea play a leading role in tackling various issues related to climate change, it added.
(END)
