(U20 World Cup) S. Korea knock off Japan to reach quarterfinals
LUBLIN, Poland, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Tuesday with a 1-0 win over Japan.
Forward Oh Se-hun headed in the winner in the 84th minute at Lublin Stadium in Lublin, Poland, as South Korea made the final eight for the first time since 2013.
In the quarterfinals, South Korea will take on Senegal in Bielsko-Biala at 8:30 p.m. Saturday local time, or 3:30 a.m. Sunday in South Korea.
South Korea's best showing at the U-20 tournament remains a fourth-place finish in 1983 in Mexico. South Korea haven't gone past the quarterfinals since.
South Korea caught a couple of breaks in the second half. Japan had a goal wiped out in the 51st minute on an offside following a video review, and Taisei Miyashiro had a shot go off a goal post in the 78th minute that would have put Japan up 1-0.
At the other end, Oh redirected home a Choi Jun cross for his second goal of the tournament, and South Korea hung on for the narrow victory over the long-time rivals.
