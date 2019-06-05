(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 5)

After the Korea-U.S. defense talks, the Ministry of Defense said that these measures will improve operational efficiency and the combined defense posture. But it remains to be seen whether the changes will actually translate to greater operational efficiency in an emergency. Concerns are being raised that it will be difficult for the defense authorities of the two countries to maintain a ready system of cooperation if the CFC moves out of Seoul and into Pyeongtaek, far away from the Ministry of Defense and the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff. There are also questions about whether a Korean four-star general will be able to effectively control the CFC after the transfer of wartime OPCON.