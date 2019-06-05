Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, June 5

All Headlines 09:09 June 05, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on search efforts in Hungary boat sinking

-- (U20 World Cup) S. Korea knock off Japan to reach quarterfinals

Economy & Finance

-- April tally for current account balance

-- Seoul's plan to extend tax cut benefit for auto purchases

-- May tally for foreign reserves
(END)

