N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea urged the United States to drop its "current way of calculation" and make a new proposal to resume their stalled denuclearization talks, warning that its patience is wearing thin.
In a statement issued late Tuesday, a spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry said that the U.S. should think about what would be a "correct strategic choice" to keep alive the agreements they reached during their first-ever summit in June last year.
"Whether the June 12 DPRK-U.S. Joint Statement will remain effective or turn out to be a mere blank sheet of paper will now be determined by how the U.S. would respond to our fair and reasonable stand," the spokesperson said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
"The U.S. should duly look back on the past one year and cogitate about which will be a correct strategic choice before it is too late," the official added. "The U.S. would be well-advised to change its current method of calculation and respond to our request as soon as possible. There is a limit to our patience."
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Nuclear talks have been stalled since the breakdown of February's second summit in Hanoi between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump as they failed to find common ground over Pyongyang's denuclearization steps and Washington's sanctions relief.
The Hanoi meeting was a follow-up to their first summit in Singapore last June, where Kim and Trump agreed to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
North Korea has recently intensified its calls on Washington to change its way of calculation to resume the stalled nuclear talks. In April, leader Kim said that he will wait for Washington's "courageous decision" until the end of this year.
Tensions also flared up anew between the two countries after Washington recently announced it has seized a North Korean cargo ship on suspicion of shipping coal and other goods in violation of global sanctions on the regime.
North Korea is demanding its immediate return, saying the seizure violates its sovereignty.
The North Korean spokesperson emphasized that North Korea remains committed to the implementation of the June 12 summit agreements but added that its fate will not be guaranteed if Washington does not give up its hostile policy and fails to fulfill its side of obligations.
