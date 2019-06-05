Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:07 June 05, 2019
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/18 Sunny 0
Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/17 Sunny 0
Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 0
Daejeon 32/18 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 31/17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/20 Sunny 0
Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 0
Gwangju 32/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 27/20 Sunny 0
Daegu 34/19 Sunny 0
Busan 27/20 Sunny 0
(END)
