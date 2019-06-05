Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:07 June 05, 2019

SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/18 Sunny 0

Incheon 24/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/17 Sunny 0

Cheongju 31/19 Sunny 0

Daejeon 32/18 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 31/17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/20 Sunny 0

Jeonju 31/17 Sunny 0

Gwangju 32/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 27/20 Sunny 0

Daegu 34/19 Sunny 0

Busan 27/20 Sunny 0

