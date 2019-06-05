Rangers' Choo Shin-soo hits 200th homer
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Texas Rangers' Choo Shin-soo has belted his 200th homer of his career to become the first Asian MLB player to achieve the feat.
Batting leadoff, the South Korean left fielder smacked a solo home run in his first plate appearance of the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday (U.S. time).
It is his 11th homer of the season and the 200th of his 15-year career in the Major League Baseball.
Also Choo, 36, became the first Asian player to hit 200 homers in the MLB.
The Orioles are leading the Rangers 5-2 in the bottom of the third inning.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon slams opposition party for defending lawmaker accused of diplomatic leak
-
5
Samsung's auto chip to power Audi's upgraded infotainment system
-
1
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
(4th LD) NK leader's younger sister reemerges after 52-day absence
-
3
(LEAD) Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
U.S. envoy for N. Korea gives off-record speech amid stalled talks
-
5
N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit