Today in Korean history
June 6
1882 -- Korea's Joseon Kingdom signs a treaty of friendship and commerce with Britain.
1956 -- South Korea holds its first memorial ceremony for soldiers who died in the 1950-53 Korean War. The June 6 Memorial Day was established that year as a national holiday, finding stability three years after the war ended.
1999 -- Samsung Electronics develops the world's first 256-megabit dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chip.
2013 -- South Korea accepts a proposal by North Korea to hold working-level talks between government officials aimed at normalizing stalled inter-Korean economic ventures in Mount Kumgang and the Kaesong Industrial Complex. The government-to-government talks were called off the next week due to disagreement over the level of their respective chief delegates.
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon slams opposition party for defending lawmaker accused of diplomatic leak
-
5
Samsung's auto chip to power Audi's upgraded infotainment system
-
1
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit
-
3
(4th LD) NK leader's younger sister reemerges after 52-day absence
-
4
(LEAD) Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
5
U.S. envoy for N. Korea gives off-record speech amid stalled talks