Netmarble to launch BTS-themed mobile game
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Games, a South Korean mobile game developer and publisher, said Wednesday that its new, highly anticipated mobile game inspired by K-pop boy band sensation BTS will be launched later this month.
"BTS World," a simulation game built around the idea of grooming BTS members to become global superstars, will be released worldwide, excluding China, for Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices on June 26, Netmarble said in a press release.
Netmarble, also the second-biggest shareholder of BTS' music label, Big Hit Entertainment, said users will play the role of the manager in charge of nurturing BTS members.
Players will be given numerous missions, selecting a BTS member to complete the mission and progress through the game, officials said.
The game will come with 10,000 new images and 100 video clips of BTS, the company said.
After the game's official launch, BTS is planning to use the platform to release a new song, including the game's new theme, sung by Jin, Jimin and Jungkook of BTS.
Netmarble, established in 2000, has produced some of the most successful mobile and online games, including mega-hit title "Lineage 2: Revolution," "MARVEL Future Fight" and "Seven Knights."
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon slams opposition party for defending lawmaker accused of diplomatic leak
-
5
Samsung's auto chip to power Audi's upgraded infotainment system
-
1
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit
-
3
(4th LD) NK leader's younger sister reemerges after 52-day absence
-
4
(LEAD) Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
5
U.S. envoy for N. Korea gives off-record speech amid stalled talks