(LEAD) Netmarble to launch BTS-themed mobile game
(ATTN: ADDS more info in paras 4, 7)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Netmarble Games, a South Korean mobile game developer and publisher, said Wednesday that its new, highly anticipated mobile game inspired by K-pop boy band sensation BTS will be launched later this month.
"BTS World," a simulation game built around the idea of grooming BTS members to become global superstars, will be released worldwide, excluding China, for Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices on June 26, Netmarble said in a press release.
Netmarble, also the second-biggest shareholder of BTS' music label, Big Hit Entertainment, said users will play the role of the manager in charge of nurturing BTS members.
Players will be given numerous missions, selecting a BTS member card to complete the mission and progress through the game, company officials said.
The game will come with 10,000 new images and 100 video clips of BTS, the company said.
After the game's official launch, BTS is planning to use the platform to release a new song, including the game's new theme, sung by Jin, Jimin and Jungkook of BTS.
Pre-registration for the mobile game is currently available on the official website. Netmarble said it also features a mini game that pairs players with the BTS member they match the best.
Netmarble, established in 2000, has produced some of the most successful mobile and online games, including mega-hit title "Lineage 2: Revolution," "MARVEL Future Fight" and "Seven Knights."
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
Samsung's auto chip to power Audi's upgraded infotainment system
-
5
Huawei opens its first 5G lab in Seoul in low-key ceremony
-
1
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit
-
3
(LEAD) Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks
-
4
U.S. envoy for N. Korea gives off-record speech amid stalled talks
-
5
Chief BTS producer Bang Si-hyuk Korean most associated with word 'creator': poll