S. Korea to lock up wealthy delinquent taxpayers
SEJONG, June 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Wednesday that it will introduce a measure to detain wealthy delinquent taxpayers for up to 30 days in the latest crackdown on those who repeatedly fall behind on taxes.
The National Tax Service can request detention for those who fail to pay national taxes three times and whose overdue taxes are worth more than 100 million won (US$85,000). The request is subject to a court decision.
The government said the measure will take effect next year.
The tax agency collected 1.15 trillion won in taxes from delinquent taxpayers, a fraction of combined overdue taxes worth 102.6 trillion won between 2004 and 2017.
The government also said it will put in place a measure to suspend driver's licenses of those who do not pay their automobile taxes more than 10 times.
