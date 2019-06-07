6 foreign carmakers, SsangYong to recall over 49,000 vehicles
SEOUL, June 7 (Yonhap) -- Six imported carmakers and SsangYong Motor Co. will voluntarily recall over 49,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
Toyota Motors Corp., Mercedes-Benz, Honda Motor Co., Subaru, Man Truck & Bus Co., Suzuki Motorcycles and SsangYong Motor plan to recall 23 models amounting to 49,360 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include imperfectly functioning rear reflectors in Toyota's independent brand Lexus ES300h sedan, faulty fuel pipes in SsangYong Motor's Tivoli compact SUV and faulty airbag inflators in Mercedes-Benz's C200 Kompressor sedan, it said.
The carmakers have already begun replacing the defective components and will offer repair services starting next week at their after-sales service centers free of charge, the ministry said.
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
4
BTS ready to make history with landmark Wembley concerts
-
5
NCT 127's new album debuts at 11th on Billboard album chart
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
5
Bolton says Trump dictates policy on N. Korea
-
1
N.K. uranium plant indicates ongoing operations: U.S. monitor
-
2
(LEAD) Trump disputes report of N.K. officials' execution
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea holds meeting with U.S., Japan on N. Korean issues
-
4
(4th LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
-
5
N. Korea may suspend propaganda show after Kim voices dissatisfaction: tour agencies