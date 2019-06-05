KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Nongshim 244,000 UP 1,500
SGBC 42,050 DN 700
Hyosung 76,700 UP 1,700
LOTTE 42,650 DN 50
AK Holdings 47,450 DN 300
Binggrae 72,400 DN 1,100
GCH Corp 21,100 DN 50
LotteChilsung 162,500 DN 4,500
HyundaiMtr 141,000 UP 2,000
AmoreG 63,300 UP 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,500 UP 150
POSCO 238,500 DN 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 98,800 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 206,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,800 UP 600
KUMHOTIRE 3,765 UP 15
DaeduckElec 12,250 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 4,895 UP 60
HtlShilla 93,500 UP 2,800
Hanmi Science 67,600 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 96,400 DN 900
Hanssem 83,000 DN 300
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,800 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 272,500 DN 5,000
Kogas 40,750 DN 550
HHI 118,000 DN 500
Hanwha Chem 21,750 UP 50
OCI 93,900 UP 800
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,150 UP 1,200
KorZinc 447,000 DN 1,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,820 UP 20
SYC 52,700 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 225,000 DN 3,500
DB INSURANCE 61,300 DN 2,400
HANILHOLDINGS 52,200 UP 700
KPIC 139,000 UP 2,000
SLCORP 22,300 0
Yuhan 247,000 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 43,900 UP 450
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,520 UP 10
