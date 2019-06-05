KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKC 30,800 0
NHIS 13,900 0
GS Retail 35,600 UP 500
SK Discovery 24,400 DN 150
Ottogi 704,000 DN 7,000
LS 47,600 UP 100
IlyangPharm 25,200 UP 150
GC Corp 119,500 UP 500
GS E&C 41,300 UP 350
SKNetworks 4,845 DN 85
ORION Holdings 16,100 0
KISWire 22,700 UP 450
LotteFood 544,000 UP 4,000
NEXENTIRE 9,840 0
CHONGKUNDANG 91,500 DN 300
KCC 263,000 DN 4,000
DOOSAN 92,600 DN 300
DaelimInd 116,000 UP 3,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16600 DN50
KiaMtr 41,650 UP 1,100
BGF 7,120 0
HyundaiMipoDock 49,600 DN 250
IS DONGSEO 36,450 UP 50
S-Oil 81,700 DN 600
LG Innotek 94,800 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 266,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAI WIA 40,850 UP 750
KumhoPetrochem 96,400 DN 100
Mobis 220,500 UP 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 31,400 UP 350
HDC HOLDINGS 15,600 DN 50
S-1 96,800 DN 600
Hanchem 81,500 UP 400
SBC 17,050 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 30,250 DN 850
TONGYANG 1,690 UP 5
Daesang 25,250 DN 500
HankookShellOil 322,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 18,900 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 36,500 DN 450
