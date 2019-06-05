KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
TaekwangInd 1,292,000 DN 18,000
SsangyongCement 6,080 DN 30
KAL 32,100 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,460 0
LG Corp. 72,900 DN 800
SsangyongMtr 4,145 UP 50
BoryungPharm 11,850 UP 150
L&L 15,300 UP 350
NamyangDairy 565,000 UP 7,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 48,400 DN 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,650 DN 250
Shinsegae 295,500 UP 1,000
CJ LOGISTICS 153,500 DN 6,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 71,700 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 44,900 DN 500
HITEJINRO 21,400 UP 850
Donga Socio Holdings 97,000 UP 700
SK hynix 65,100 0
Youngpoong 721,000 DN 22,000
HyundaiEng&Const 51,900 DN 100
Hanwha 26,050 DN 100
DB HiTek 14,600 DN 250
CJ 101,500 UP 1,500
JWPHARMA 31,500 DN 250
LGInt 16,050 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 6,360 DN 30
DWS 37,450 UP 750
UNID 49,600 UP 900
SKTelecom 257,500 UP 3,500
S&T MOTIV 41,900 DN 50
HyundaiElev 81,200 DN 200
Hanon Systems 11,600 UP 50
SK 237,000 DN 2,000
DAEKYO 6,020 UP 30
GKL 20,050 UP 100
Handsome 40,250 DN 350
KEPCO 25,700 DN 300
WJ COWAY 79,600 DN 400
SamsungSecu 35,250 DN 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 161,000 0
