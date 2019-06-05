KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,850 DN 100
KorElecTerm 64,300 UP 600
NamhaeChem 9,890 UP 100
DONGSUH 18,600 UP 200
SamsungEng 16,000 UP 350
SAMSUNG C&T 93,000 UP 400
PanOcean 4,390 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 37,450 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 27,000 UP 50
KT 28,350 UP 150
LG Uplus 14,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 81,800 DN 1,000
KT&G 100,500 UP 800
Muhak 10,900 UP 100
DHICO 6,300 DN 100
SBS 21,100 UP 750
LG Display 16,850 DN 150
Kangwonland 31,300 DN 650
NAVER 110,500 DN 500
Kakao 120,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 459,500 UP 2,500
FARMSCO 6,770 UP 40
DSME 29,150 DN 1,100
DSINFRA 6,480 DN 50
DWEC 4,910 UP 50
Donga ST 98,900 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,950 DN 200
CJ CheilJedang 282,000 0
DongwonF&B 277,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 31,450 DN 550
LGH&H 1,284,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 331,500 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 20,950 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,700 UP 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,000 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,000 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 77,600 DN 1,000
Celltrion 196,000 UP 500
Huchems 21,200 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 152,500 DN 1,500
