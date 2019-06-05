Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) 5 bodies confirmed as S. Korean victims of Hungary boat sinking
BUDAPEST/SEOUL -- The five bodies found in the Danube River in the last two days were all confirmed to be South Koreans missing in last week's deadly sinking of a sightseeing boat in Hungary, officials said Wednesday.
That puts the death toll of last Wednesday's tragedy in central Budapest at 12 Koreans, with 14 others still unaccounted for. Two Hungarian crew members also remain missing. Seven other Korean passengers were rescued right after the accident.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon observes S. Korea's first hydrogen-fueled city bus
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in attended a symbolic ceremony to unveil a hydrogen bus in a southern town Wednesday, a move to demonstrate his administration's resolve to foster next-generation vehicles as a new growth engine.
Moon observed South Korea's first hydrogen-fueled bus for regular intra-city bus service, which will make its debut in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Thursday. He boarded the bus after participating in a World Environment Day event at Changwon Exhibition Convention Center (CECO) in the city located about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
-----------------
Washington's top envoy in Seoul highlights security in 5G era
SEOUL -- Washington's top envoy in South Korea on Wednesday stressed the importance of security in the 5G era in an apparent move to highlight his country's decision to blacklist Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei Technologies Co. on national security concerns.
"Decisions made today regarding 5G networks will have national security implications for decades," U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris said during a keynote speech at a conference held in Seoul.
-----------------
N. Korea may suspend propaganda show after Kim voices dissatisfaction: tour agencies
SEOUL -- North Korea may suspend a propaganda group gymnastic and artistic performance from next week after its leader Kim Jong-un recently expressed dissatisfaction over its content and format, tour agencies specializing in trips to the North said Wednesday.
Citing anonymous sources, China-based Young Pioneer Tours said on its website that the performance, titled "The Land of the People," could be suspended from Monday due to Kim's dissatisfaction with it.
-----------------
S. Korea approves donation plan for U.N. agencies to help N. Korean people
SEOUL -- South Korea on Wednesday approved a plan to donate US$8 million to U.N. agencies for their humanitarian assistance projects in North Korea, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
Last month, the ministry unveiled the plan to donate $8 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) and the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) for their projects to support the nutrition of children and pregnant women in North Korea and address their health problems.
-----------------
(LEAD) Netmarble to launch BTS-themed mobile game
SEOUL -- Netmarble Games, a South Korean mobile game developer and publisher, said Wednesday that its new, highly anticipated mobile game inspired by K-pop boy band sensation BTS will be launched later this month.
"BTS World," a simulation game built around the idea of grooming BTS members to become global superstars, will be released worldwide, excluding China, for Google's Android and Apple's iOS devices on June 26, Netmarble said in a press release.
-----------------
Seoul stocks slightly rebound on Fed's rate cut hope
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed slightly higher Wednesday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled willingness to cut rates, boosting investor sentiment that remains fragile amid trade tension between the United States and China. The local currency sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 2.14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,069.11. Trading volume was moderate at 372.8 million shares worth 4.37 trillion won (US$3.7 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 515 to 310.
-----------------
N. Korean media highlight drought in major rice-producing province
SEOUL -- North Korean state media highlighted worsening water shortages in one of the country's major rice-producing regions on Wednesday, raising worries about possible harm to this year's harvest.
"Not a few areas in the South Hwanghae Province are now facing serious water shortage caused by a combination of various factors," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
-----------------
Son Heung-min hoping to make S. Korean teammates better
PAJU, South Korea -- Whether he's representing his country or playing for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, there's no doubting Son Heung-min's offensive talent.
The South Korean captain, who joined the national team Tuesday ahead of friendlies versus Australia and Iran, said his role isn't simply to score a few goals. He wants to bring out the best in each of his teammates.
-----------------
Fugitive aide of Choi Soon-sil arrested in Netherlands
SEOUL -- A fugitive aide for former President Park Geun-hye's longtime confidante, Choi Soon-sil, has been arrested in the Netherlands by Interpol, officials here said Wednesday.
David Yoon, who was dubbed the "steward" of the Choi family for helping Choi and her daughter, Chung Yu-ra, live in Germany, was arrested in a Dutch city early this month and Seoul prosecutors are pushing for his extradition, the officials said.
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
Samsung's auto chip to power Audi's upgraded infotainment system
-
5
Huawei opens its first 5G lab in Seoul in low-key ceremony
-
1
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit
-
3
Court issues arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics exec in biotech accounting scandal
-
4
U.S. envoy for N. Korea gives off-record speech amid stalled talks
-
5
(LEAD) Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks