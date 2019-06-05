S. Korean Bond Yields on June 5, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.595 1.616 -2.1
3-year TB 1.542 1.570 -2.8
10-year TB 1.654 1.684 -3.0
2-year MSB 1.581 1.597 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.050 2.070 -2.0
91-day CD 1.820 1.820 --
