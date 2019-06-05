(LEAD) Tower crane workers end strike
(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; TRIMS throughout)
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- Tower crane workers ended their strikes across the country on Wednesday by agreeing to resolve contentious issues with the government and related parties, the transportation ministry said.
Some 2,500 crane tower workers have been staging walkouts for third consecutive day to demand a pay raise and other benefits, stoking concerns that a possible protracted stoppage could hamper construction projects in the nation.
One of the key contentious issues is a ban on the use of smaller tower cranes that they claim are prone to accidents and preventing builders from using tower cranes whose load weight is less than 3 tons and which are operable by remote control.
According to the ministry, a body comprising the government, civilians and other related parties will seek to resolve such issues.
The end to the strike came two days after the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions announced a plan for an unlimited strike, a rare instance of the country's two major umbrella labor groups jointly organizing a work stoppage.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
At Wembley Stadium, BTS shake up home country of Beatles, Queen
-
2
BTS member Jin joins UNICEF Korea's club of top donators
-
3
(Yonhap Feature) Wellness tourism offers holistic getaway from city life
-
4
Samsung's auto chip to power Audi's upgraded infotainment system
-
5
Huawei opens its first 5G lab in Seoul in low-key ceremony
-
1
(2nd LD) Two bodies confirmed as S. Koreans in Hungary boat sinking
-
2
N. Korea urges U.S. to change calculus, warns patience has limit
-
3
U.S. envoy for N. Korea gives off-record speech amid stalled talks
-
4
Court issues arrest warrant for Samsung Electronics exec in biotech accounting scandal
-
5
(LEAD) Minister says Seoul doing utmost for resumption of U.S.-N. Korea talks