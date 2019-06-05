N. Korea protests against 'rogue state' remark by Washington
SEOUL, June 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's foreign ministry on Wednesday protested against the United States' latest security report, which named the communist country as a "rouge state."
"That the U.S. has called the DPRK, its dialogue partner, a 'rogue state' is a clear infringement upon the latter's sovereignty and dignity, and it is nothing less than a de facto declaration of confrontation," a senior North Korean ministry official said, according to a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report in English.
DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Earlier this month, Washington released the Indo-Pacific Strategy Report, which described North Korea as a "rogue state."
"North Korea has developed an intercontinental ballistic missile intended to be capable of striking the continental United States with a nuclear or conventional payload," the U.S. report said.
Washington also claimed Pyongyang will remain as a security challenge until it achieves "final, fully, verifiable denuclearization."
"We are following with high vigilance the recent maneuvers of the U.S. to increase military pressure on us through several occasions," the North Korean official added. "The more the U.S. hostile acts towards the DPRK grow, the stronger our countermeasures will become."
