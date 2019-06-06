Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 09:01 June 06, 2019

SEOUL, June 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 6.

Korean-language dailies
-- Licenses to be canceled for drivers who fail to pay automobile tax 10 times (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Hydrogen city bus unveiled (Kookmin Daily)
-- Amb. Harris pressures S. Korea to join anti-Huawei campaign (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea suffers current account deficit in April, first in 7 years (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Current account surplus halts for first time in 7 years (Segye Times)
-- U.S. pressures S. Korean firms not to use Huawei (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 'Xi Jinping to visit S. Korea before G-20 summit late this month' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Amb. Harris pressures local Huawei partners to choose trustworthy supplier (Hankyoreh)
-- Amb. Harris calls on S. Korea to join anti-Huawei campaign (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Renault Samsung union goes on strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea suffers current account deficit in April, first in 7 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul signs off on $8M in aid (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul approves $8 million donation to Pyongyang in humanitarian aid (Korea Herald)
-- Current account sees first monthly deficit in 7 years (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!