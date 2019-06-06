Korean-language dailies

-- Licenses to be canceled for drivers who fail to pay automobile tax 10 times (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Hydrogen city bus unveiled (Kookmin Daily)

-- Amb. Harris pressures S. Korea to join anti-Huawei campaign (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea suffers current account deficit in April, first in 7 years (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Current account surplus halts for first time in 7 years (Segye Times)

-- U.S. pressures S. Korean firms not to use Huawei (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 'Xi Jinping to visit S. Korea before G-20 summit late this month' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Amb. Harris pressures local Huawei partners to choose trustworthy supplier (Hankyoreh)

-- Amb. Harris calls on S. Korea to join anti-Huawei campaign (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Renault Samsung union goes on strike (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea suffers current account deficit in April, first in 7 years (Korea Economic Daily)

